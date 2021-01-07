You Can Now Get Succession Certificate Directly from NADRA in Sindh

The government of Sindh has approved the ‘Letters of Administration and Succession Certificate Bill-2020’ which can be obtained directly from the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The bill has been enacted as a solution to the lengthy process of obtaining a letter of administration and succession certificates from the court.

The decision was taken in the Sindh Cabinet meeting that was chaired by the Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and was attended by all the provincial ministers, the Advisor for Law, the Chief Secretary, and the Chairman P&D at the CM House on Wednesday.

The Advisor Law, Murtaza Wahab, briefed the Cabinet about the letter of administration and succession certificates that are issued under the ‘Success Act 1925’ by courts having jurisdiction in the matter.

He said that as it is a lengthy process, a law may be enacted to make the process efficacious and speedy to enable the heirs of a deceased person to apply directly for the succession certificate directly NADRA.

The bill will now be presented in the Assembly, following which it will be sent to the committee for approval.