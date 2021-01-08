Apple is Working With Hyundai to Develop a Smart Car

Among all the tech-giants across the globe, Apple has been at the forefront of exploring new realms of business in various industries. In recent news, it has been reported that Apple is set to partner with the Korean automotive giant, Hyundai, to develop a new smart car.

The rumors of an Apple car have been doing rounds all over the webspace for quite some time. However, as per the report, Hyundai has confirmed that it is in talks with the tech firm for the development of the much-anticipated smart car. In an official statement, Hyundai’s spokesperson said:

We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor. As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided.

ALSO READ

Huawei Hicar & BAIC Blue Valley Partner Up to Develop Smart Car

Last month, it was reported that the Apple Car could be arriving in global markets sooner than it had originally been anticipated. A story by EconomicDailyNews of Taiwan stated that the company’s production unit in Taiwan is gearing up for massive scale production of Apple Car components, and the car could be hitting the market as early as the 3rd quarter of 2021.

However, various other reports have gone on to refute that claim. Some of the industry experts believe that such a drastic shift of the launch date is highly unlikely since the COVID-19 induced global lockdowns have delayed business developments to a large degree.

Although no dates have been quoted for the launch of the Apple Car, the company did state that it would most likely take place within the next couple of years.