Mohammad Sami Finally Speaks Up Against Injustice in National Team

Former fast bowler, Mohammad Sami, has claimed that he was a target of discrimination and was always underutilized during his playing days in the national team.

Mohammad Sami’s comments came after veteran wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal, claimed that the management of Central Punjab was discriminating against senior players. Opening batsman, Sami Aslam, made similar complaints to the PCB before moving to United States to continue his career.

Mohammad Sami claimed that he was targeted while playing for the Men in Green and shared an instance when he was not given any more overs despite taking three wickets in four overs. He also said that he broke the 100mph barrier twice, but was told that the speed gun was not working. He asked how is it possible that the speed gun was working for other bowlers but not for him.

Sami has appealed to PCB’s Patron-in-Chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan and also the PCB Cricket Committee for help.

Sami was an integral part of the Pakistani bowling unit in the early 2000’s but could not cement his place in the team after a string of poor performances. He played 36 Tests, 87 ODIs, and 13 T20Is for the national team, picking up 85, 121, and 21 wickets in each format respectively.