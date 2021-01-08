Shoaib Akhtar Bets Everything, Claims He Can Fix the Team in 3 Months

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has claimed that he can transform the Pakistan cricket team within three months. Akhtar’s claims came after Pakistan’s dismal performances on the tour of New Zealand, where they suffered defeats in both the Test and T20I series.

ALSO READ

World’s Fastest Bowler Claims He Used to Bowl Over 100MPH Before International Debut

Akhtar said that he needs only three people to work with him to bring positive changes to the whole structure of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Give me just three months. I will need three right men in three main departments and you will see a changed cricket team. Remove my name from the history if I fail to correct the cricket team within three months,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar was rumored to be in pole position to be announced as the new chief selector of the national team before losing out the spot to Mohammad Wasim. It is said that Akhtar’s strong views on Pakistan cricket do not sit well with the top officials at PCB.

ALSO READ

Disappointed Kamran Akmal Says He Rests His Case to Allah

Akhtar added that Pakistan Test captain, Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, performed considerably well over the last year but still have a lot to learn to help Pakistan rediscover their mojo.

Pakistan lost the Test series 2-0, after a disappointing performance in the second Test match. Pakistan was horrid in all three departments as they suffered a loss by an innings and 176 runs.