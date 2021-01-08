Pakistan’s Exports Remained Over $400 Million for Three Consecutive Months

Pakistan’s exports grew by 27 percent to $425 million in December 2020, shared Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, through his Twitter page on Friday.

This is up from $334 million in December 2019. The adviser wrote, “I am happy to share that our exports to [the] US grew by 27 percent to USD 425 million in Dec 2020 as compared to USD 334 million in Dec 2019.”

This is the first time that our exports to the US have crossed the $400 million mark for three consecutive months, he added.

On a half-yearly basis (July to December 2020), the country’s exports to the US grew by 18.4 percent to $2.412 billion, compared to $2.037 billion in the same period of 2019.

“It is a great achievement by our exporters [and] I encourage them to strive to obtain a greater share of the market,” Dawood said in his tweet.