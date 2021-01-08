QAU Finally Allows Students to Take Online Exams

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has finally granted permission to students to appear in online examinations instead of on-campus examinations amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Assistant Controller of Examinations, all students of all semesters of BS, Pharm-D, BA-LLB, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D. of Fall Semester 2020 have now been allowed to appear in online examinations due to the ongoing COVID-19 related situation.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Instant Payment System is Almost Ready: SBP Governor

QAU’s administration has directed all concerned HODs to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

Here is the official notification:

Note that QAU’s administration, previously, had required all students of the abovementioned programs to appear in on-campus examinations after the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, announced the reopening of universities from 1 February.