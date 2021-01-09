Govt to Establish 12 Coronavirus Vaccination Centers in Islamabad

The federal government has decided to set up 12 coronavirus vaccination counters in Islamabad as part of the vaccination drive in the country.

The counters will be established both in health centers in the rural areas and Islamabad’s federally-administered hospitals to facilitate citizens.

The vaccination counters will be set up at the following medical facilities:

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

Poly Clinic

Federal General Hospital (FGH)

National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM)

Social Security Hospital (SSH)

Rawat Hospital

Additionally, vaccination centers will also be set up at the health centers in Sihala, Tarlai, Bhara Kahu, Shah Allah Ditta, and Temar.

Every vaccination counter will have a three-member health team supervised by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination (NHSRC).

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) experts have started a special training session of the staff before launching the vaccination drive.