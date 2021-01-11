Bagasse-Based IPPs Agree to Reduce Electricity Prices

Following the solar-based Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the bagasse-based IPPs have also decided to sign an amended power purchase deal with the government team of officials who are negotiating tariffs with the IPPs.

Once the amended power purchase agreement is signed, it will reduce the existing tariffs by a considerable degree.

Eight bagasse-based IPPs have agreed to sign the amended deal with the government after it is endorsed by the federal cabinet. The new power agreement will also require approval from the governing boards of the bagasse-based IPPs.

The solar-based IPPs have now reached an agreement with the government for the signing of the amended agreement to reduce power tariffs, following the signing of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in August 2020.

A negotiation team from the government is meeting with the IPPs to discuss their due payment mechanism and the signing of the amended power purchase agreements.