Govt Introduces IT Exports Strategy Model in Line with Market and Industry Needs

The government has formulated an IT Exports Strategy Model based on six pillars including ease of doing business and cost factors.

The model and infrastructure are in line with the changing technologies and market conditions to ensure holistic growth of the IT sector.

This was revealed during a meeting chaired by the Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MOIT&T), Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, to review steps being taken for enhancing the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry exports.

Officials of MOIT and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) attended the meeting.

PSEB Managing Director, Osman Nasir, said in his briefing that PSEB has formulated an IT Exports Strategy Model in line with the changing technologies and market conditions.

It is based on six pillars with a focus on Demand Generation, Ease of Doing Business, Capital availability, Supply optimization, Cost Factors, and Infrastructure.

Special priority is being given to setting up software technology parks in relatively underdeveloped areas to ensure holistic growth of the IT sector across Pakistan.

He said that discussions are underway for the establishment of software technology parks in Bannu, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Hyderabad. PSEB website is also being revamped to make it more receptive to the industry.

PSEB is in the process of finalizing another website as well, which is likely to be launched soon and is specifically designed to attract international technology companies to Pakistan.

Additionally, PSEB has reduced the registration fee for startups from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,000, and has exempted registration fee for one year for companies from underserved cities.

PSEB, which is a focal MoITT agency for enhancing IT exports, is in the process of being restructured to make it more receptive to the IT Industry needs and for it to extend maximum possible facilitation to the IT Industry.

The Secretary IT, in his comments, asked PSEB to expedite the launching of a new website for marketing Pakistan’s IT Industry to the world’s largest companies and asked for setting up at least two software technology parks per month.

He said that we need to go the extra mile to fathom industry needs and extend maximum facilitation to the industry. He directed PSEB to further enhance interaction with a wide cross-section of the IT Industry for an all-inclusive consultative approach to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan’s IT industry.