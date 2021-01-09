Shell And K-Electric to Set Up 3 EV Charging Stations in Karachi

Shell and K-Electric will be joining hands to develop three electric vehicle charging stations in Karachi. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which stated that Shell will be responsible for the development of the station, deploying the charging equipment, preparing the sites, and managing installation and operations, while K-Electric will ensure the enhancement of the grid.

ALSO READ

Euro 5 Standards: How Will It Impact the Automotive and Petroleum Industries in Pakistan?

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that according to their vision, 60% of the energy used in Pakistan will be green and around 30% of the vehicles used will be electrified by 2030. Keeping in line with the vision, the government recently approved a policy to promote the use of electric vehicles in the country.

Askari filling station in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Mardan filling station in Gadap Town, and Shell filling station in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bahria will be the first three locations to be installed with 50KWH rapid chargers.

Shell and K-Electric will look to expand the EV charging network further by installing more sites in the next couple of years. The two companies have also expressed a desire to expand their business relationship further by looking into other mutually beneficial business opportunities.

ALSO READ

This NED Graduate is Leading Mercedez-Benz’s Shift to Electric Vehicles

“The Government of Pakistan approved the EV policy to help tackle effects of the climate change and offer affordable transport to people,” Taha Magrabi, Shell Retail GM said during the MoU signing ceremony.

“Playing a key role in this sector, Shell along with K-Electric is keen to support the EV policy and its objectives, with our collaboration,” he added.