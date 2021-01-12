Drugs Worth Billions Seized From Sea

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Customs, and the Pakistan Navy conducted a successful anti-narcotics operation in the sea, and seized numerous drugs from a boat.

While briefing the media about the operation, the Deputy Director-General PMSA said that 207 kg of crystal ice and 227 kg of heroin were recovered from a boat during the joint operation. The drug amounts to Rs. Rs 16.3 billion in the international market.

In a similar operation in November last year, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) and the Pakistan Army had seized narcotics worth Rs. 17.275 billion in Balochistan

The raid was carried out in Pasni’s area of Shadi Kaur from where the drugs were meant to be smuggled abroad via sea. The PCG and army seized 101 kg of crystal meth and 2700 kg of hashish and confiscated them in the hills of the Shadi Kaur.