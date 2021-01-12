MG Celebrates After Selling 1,000 Cars in Faisalabad Alone

Ever since its arrival in Pakistan, Morris Garages (MG) seems to have taken the SUV market by storm. Javed Afridi had claimed a few months ago that MG had received 10,000 bookings for the HS SUV but many experts had refuted him, citing various reasons pertaining to the demand and supply dynamics of the auto industry.

However, a recent tweet by Afridi’s suggests that his claim may be half true. After what seems to have been a celebratory gathering, Afridi took to Twitter to announce that MG had sold 1000 units of the HS in Faisalabad.

Congratulations MG LAYALLPUR, for Achieving the Thousand Digit in Faisalabad. @MGPakistan pic.twitter.com/URxfsVQwQL — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) January 12, 2021

MG had debuted in Pakistan a couple of months ago with its lineup that comprises the HS Compact Crossover SUV and the ZS EV. MG Pakistan’s official launch ceremony took place some weeks ago with a number of notable personalities including Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in attendance.

Other important personalities who attended the launch were the Minister of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, the Minister of State, Shehryar Afridi, and the owner, Javed Afridi.

The event had the distinguished guests speak words of encouragement regarding the automaker’s entry into the Pakistani market and express their faith in the progress of the company and the auto industry.

Although the initial buzz about the automakers’ arrival in Pakistan seems to have reaped solid results, it remains to be seen if MG will maintain its progress in the rapidly changing automotive landscape of Pakistan.