Alto and Cultus Regain Top Spots as Car Sales Record A Big Increase in Dec 2020

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has released car sales figures for December 2020. As per the data compiled and shared by Topline Securities, the auto sector has recorded 13,870 vehicle sales in December 2020, amounting to a 15 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase. However, as per Topline Securities, if Kia’s sales are also added to the equation, the percentage is bumped up to 20%.

The data further shows that the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold 7,594 vehicles in December 2020, recording a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales increase of 12 percent and a YoY sales decrease of 13 percent.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 4,001 vehicles in December 2020, recording YoY sales increase of 72 percent and MoM sales decrease of 19 percent. Honda Atlas Cars sold 1,764 vehicles in December 2020, recording MoM sales decrease of 21 percent and YoY increase of 76 percent.

Hyundai Nishat sold 511 vehicles in total during the same month, resulting in an MoM increase of 8 percent in sales. Kia – which is not a member of PAMA – reportedly sold approximately 600 units last month.

Overall, car sales declined by 9% on a MoM basis in December 2020.

Here is how the automakers affiliated with PAMA performed in terms of passenger vehicle sales during December 2020 (excluding commercial vehicles):

Passenger Vehicle Sales (As Reported By PAMA) PSMC Passenger Cars Units Sold in December 2020 Cultus 1,921 Alto 2,954 Wagon R 939 Bolan 595 Swift 74 Toyota Indus Corolla 1,795 Yaris 1,440 Fortuner 269 Honda Atlas City & Civic 1,529 BR-V 235 Hyundai Nishat Tucson 388

PSMC seems to have ramped up the production and supply of their best seller, namely the Alto and the Cultus, whereas Toyota IMC seems to have scaled back the production of the Yaris as it sold only 1,440 compared to 2,338 last month.

However, with the recent entry of various new automakers in different segments of the car market, there are likely to be more significant changes in the automotive market in terms of sales going forward.