PMC Extends Admission Deadline for Private Medical Colleges

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced an extension of the deadlines for admission applications to private colleges.

The admissions to private medical colleges had opened on 17 December 2020, and candidates had been asked to submit their forms by 11 January 2021. However, the PMC has extended the deadline by 11 days, and candidates now have until 22 January to submit their admission forms.

The commission announced the new development on Twitter.

The Council has extended the date of closure of applications for Private College Admissions to 10:00 pm.

The merit list will be announced on 24 January.

Earlier on Thursday, the PMC had clarified that the date for admissions of the government medical colleges of the Punjab would not be changed.

It instructed the provincial government in a press release to ‘immediately’ correct the admissions schedule advertised by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) which had hinted at an extension in the deadline.