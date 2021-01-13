Pakistani Rupee Witnesses the Biggest Decline of 2021 Against the GBP

Pakistani Rupee gained 2 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank currency market on Wednesday.

After opening the week with a loss of 21 paisas and posting a marginal gain of 0.1 paise on Tuesday, PKR showed stability against the greenback on the third day of the week.

PKR closed at Rs. 160.34 to the USD on Wednesday (January 13) as compared to Rs. 160.374 to the USD on Tuesday.

Against most other major currencies, PKR has been gaining for the most part since the beginning of the current calendar year. However, Wednesday saw some of those gains erode.

PKR lost 53 paisas to the Euro on Wednesday after gaining 48 paisas on Tuesday. Against GBP, PKR’s movement today has even more deteriorated than yesterday’s loss of 60 paisas. Today PKR lost Rs. 2.16 to the GBP.

PKR also lost 2 paisas to the CAD after gaining the same on Tuesday, and against the AUD, today’s loss for PKR was almost half a rupee (49.9 paisas) after losing 16 paisas yesterday.

PKR posted a gain of less than a paisa against the UAE Dirham and the Saudi Riyal on Wednesday, repeating yesterday’s trend.