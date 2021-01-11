Rupee Records Small Gains Against All Major Currencies Except US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee opened the week with a loss of 21 paisas to the US Dollar. PKR closed last week with a loss of 15 paisas against the greenback on Friday.

The rupee closed at Rs. 160.38 to the USD on Monday (January 11), as compared to Rs. 160.17 to the USD on Friday.

Against most other major currencies, PKR has been gaining for the most part since the beginning of the current calendar year. On Monday, PKR posted gains against Euro, GBP, Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar.

PKR gained 37 paisas to the Euro after recording a jump of Rs. 1.04 on Friday. Against GBP, PKR gained 87 paisas after posting gains of 15 paisas on Friday. Against the AUD, the improvement for PKR was 78 paisas adding on the 3 paisas gain of Friday. PKR also reversed its loss of 6 paisas to the CAD of Friday with a gain of 48 paisas on Monday.

PKR also posted a loss of 5 paisas against the UAE Dirham and the Saudi Riyal after losing four and six paisas, respectively, on Friday.