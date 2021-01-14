Punjab is Revamping Exam Pattern to Eliminate Rote Learning

The Intermediate and Matriculation boards of Punjab have decided to revise the patterns of their examination question papers to discourage rote learning among students.

In a bid to eliminate rote learning which involves students focusing more on memorizing passages rather than understanding concepts, half of the new patterns will be based on reasoning and conceptual understanding, and the other halves will be theoretical.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has already set up a working paper on this and intends to make the entire examination conceptual by next year.

This means that candidates will be required to apply logic to solve the examinations rather than writing down memorized passages.

The boards have decided to constitute a high-level committee that will monitor and review the progress of the proposed plan. The committee will comprise the Additional Secretary Board, the Punjab Higher Education Commission, the textbook board, the chairmen of the boards, and the Deputy Secretary Board.

In this regard, the approval of the Higher Education Department will be sought prior to the implementation of the final decision.