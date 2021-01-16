LG is Not Quitting the Smartphone Business Anytime Soon

We have seen various reports in the past claiming that LG will stop making Smartphones in the future due to its faltering business. The most recent report from Korean publication, The Elec, had the same dramatic claim once again, saying that LG will eventually quit the Smartphone business.

The report claimed that LG has sent a message to all its employees, telling them to stop all developments except for the rollable phone that was announced during CES this year. The report also said that LG would announce the move publicly by the end of this month.

Following the news, AndroidPolice reached out to LG’s global communicator for consumer tech, Ken Hong, to find out if it is true or not. Hong immediately debunked the rumor saying that it is “Completely false and without merit. I won’t even justify that rumor with a statement.”

A rumor denial couldn’t get any clearer than this, and it is safe to say that LG Mobile is not going anywhere.

The original article from The Elec has since been taken down as well.