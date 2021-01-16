Sensitive Price Indicator Records a 0.22% Decrease Compared to Last Week

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on January 14, 2021, recorded a decrease of 0.22 percent over last week due to a fall in food items and some non-food items prices said the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest data, released by the PBS, the SPI went down from 140.01 points during the week ended January 7, 2021, to 139.70 points during the week under review. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (46.10 percent) items increased, 07 (13.72 percent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained unchanged.

The PBS data further stated that the year on year trend depicts an increase of 5.77 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder (103.81 percent), eggs (26.65 percent), sugar (25.12 percent), matchbox (24.22 percent), mustard oil (21.49 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (18.85 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (17.92 percent), long cloth (16.07 percent), shirting (15.71 percent), Sufi washing soap (15.38 percent), Rice Irri 6/9 (14.77 percent), bread plain (14.47 percent), cooking oil 5 liters (13.53 percent) and curd (13.05 percent).

According to PBS major decrease was observed in the price of onions (33.92 percent), tomatoes (31.58 percent), garlic (18.01 percent), LPG (14.13 percent), diesel (13.30 percent), pulse gram (13.27 percent), potatoes (10.30 percent), Petrol (9.07 percent), electricity for Q1 (3.82 percent), wheat flour (1.95 percent), bananas (1.77 percent) and chicken (1.62 percent).

The SPI for the monthly income group up to Rs17, 733 witnessed an increase of 0.10 percent while for the income group 17,733-Rs22, 888 witnessed no change. SPI for income groups from Rs22, 889 to Rs29, 517, witnessed a decline of 0.06 percent, for monthly income group Rs29, 518 to Rs44, 175 declined by 0.16 percent and above Rs44, 175 per month decreased by 0.33 percent.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices include banana 4.91 percent, national chili powder 200gram pack 3.66 percent, sugar 3.21 percent, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib other superior quality 1 kg pouch 3.02 percent, mustard oil 2.85 percent, matchbox 2.25 percent, long cloth 1.20 percent, shirting 1.6 percent, Moong pulse 0.94 percent, firewood 0.70 percent, Irri 6/9 rice 0.34 percent, mutton 0.32 percent and wheat flour 0.1 percent.

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average price, eggs 15.62 percent, tomatoes 11.8 percent, potatoes 4.99 percent, onions 4.06 percent, chicken farm broiler 2.9 percent, and LPG 11.67 kg cylinder 0.28 percent.

According to PBS, the commodities which remained stable during the period under review include rice basmati broken, bread plain, beef with bone, milk fresh, powdered milk, salt powdered, tea Lipton yellow label, cooked daal, tea prepared, cigarettes, georgette, gents sandal bata pair, gents sponge chappal bata pair, ladies sandal bata pair, gas charges, energy saver Philips, and telephone call charges.