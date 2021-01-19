Can Sajid Khan Replace Yasir Shah as Pakistan’s Leading Spinner in Tests?

The latest addition to the Pakistan national Test team, off-spinner Sajid Khan, believes that he has enough variety in his bowling to be successful at the international level. Sajid said that one could be a good off-spinner without bowling a doosra. If he does well, he can replace Yasir Shah as Pakistan’s first-choice spinner in the longest format.

Sajid Khan has been in terrific form recently. He was influential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s run to the final of the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. KP was the joint-winner of the tournament with Central Punjab after the match ended in a dramatic tie. He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 67 wickets at an average of 25.08 in 11 matches. He picked up 5 five-wicket hauls and 1 ten-wicket haul throughout the tournament.

Sajid said that he follows several great spinners, naming Saqlain Mushtaq, his favorite off-spinner, and said that he is also impressed with the all-round abilities of the veteran all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez. He added that he watches videos of the Australian spinner, Nathan Lyon, and former English spinner, Graeme Swann, to improve his bowling.

Sajid was among the eight new players called upon by the new Chief Selector for the upcoming series against South Africa. Sajid said that he was surprised at his inclusion and did not believe it when his name was announced.

“I was first shocked when I heard that I am included in the team. I don’t have words to explain how it felt when I got the news,” Sajid said.

“It is an honor for me to be named among 20 players. It will motivate others as well to do well in domestic cricket,” he added.

Sajid is hopeful of a good showing against South Africa and said that if given the chance, he will perform to the best of his abilities by playing his natural game and exploit the weakness of opponent batsmen.