PM Khan to Inaugurate NADRA’s Succession Certificate Initiative

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) initiative on Thursday, 21 January 2020, at the PM’s Office in Islamabad.

The bill has been passed as a solution to the problems that the legal heirs of deceased persons face in obtaining letters of administration and succession certificates from the court. This new initiative will save them a lot of expenses and time and will release the courts from a heavy and time-consuming burden.

The Ministry of Law has collaborated with the NADRA to devise a mechanism to develop Succession Facilitation Units for the issuance of the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates to the legal heirs of deceased persons within 15 days of initiation of their applications.

Prior to this development, it would take between two to seven years for heirs to acquire such letters via the courts. Now, NADRA will use biometric authentication to issue the certificates within a couple of weeks.

The physical presence of legal heirs is no longer necessary for the issuance of the certificates. Therefore, if the heirs reside abroad, they can process the certificate from there, as NADRA’s database is being connected with all the foreign missions.

PM Khan has entrusted the Federal Minister for Law, Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, with the task of overhauling the legal system. The minister has been working diligently to draft bills that are beneficial to the common man, and the enactment of the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 is one of them.