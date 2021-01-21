Allied Bank Introduces WhatsApp Banking

Allied Bank, which is one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, has announced the addition of WhatsApp to its customer communications channels in collaboration with the global cloud communications provider, Infobip.

The move aims to strengthen the bank’s digital presence and offer its customers universal banking services that fit the expectations of the connected consumer of today.

Allied Bank is aiming to elevate its customers’ experience by offering digital banking services over WhatsApp. The chatbot will enable customers to request account balance inquiries, mini statements, and other services to explore discounts, offers; and to locate the nearest ATMs and branches on a self-service basis.

The WhatsApp Banking service will offer a highly convenient and efficient platform with the ease of communicating 24/7 over a secure platform using encrypted messaging functionality.

Sohail Aziz, the Chief Digital Banking at Allied Bank Limited, remarked, “Since social media is now part of our daily life, we believe that WhatsApp Banking will bring great convenience to our customers. We are excited to be partners with InfoBip to offer this secure and convenient communication channel”.

“This is the continuation of ABL’s journey towards offering a plethora of new digital banking services – using conversational technologies,” he added.

Note that ABL had launched the industry’s first voice-assisted banking services using Siri on the myABL Digital Banking platform a few months ago.

Safder Merchant, Regional Sales Manager at Infobip, stated “With consumers now preferring Mobile and online technology for accessing services, resulting in fewer in-person interactions, it is natural for people to seek trustworthy channels to manage their financials. We are delighted to partner with ABL and empower their customers to manage their banking requests in a secure digital manner”.