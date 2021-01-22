Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition Launched With New Mobile Chip

Posted 60 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

In April last year, Huawei announced the Huawei 7 Nova SE, and almost 9 months after its release, the company has not announced the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition. The handset comes with similar specifications and aesthetics aside from the new Mobile platform.

Design and Display

The Nova 7 SE LOHAS Edition looks exactly like the Huawei 7 SE launched last year. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a punch hole on the top left, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the right.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition

ALSO READ

Honor V40 5G Finally Launched With 6.72-Inch OLED Display & Triple Cameras

Internals and Storage

Internally, the new handset is powered by an all-new Kirin 820E, which is basically a toned-down version of the Kirin 820. It is a hexa-core CPU that uses three Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and three Cortex-A55 cores that work at 1.84GHz.

The SoC is topped with 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of onboard expandable storage. On the software front, it runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS.

Cameras

On the back, the Smartphone sports a quad-sensor camera system with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 16 MP single sensor shooter.

ALSO READ

MediaTek Unveils Flagship Dimensity 1200 and 1100 Chips

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 4000 mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

It is currently available for sale in China and costs 2299 Yuan ($354).

Specifications

  • CPU: Hexa-core (3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC3
  • Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 820E
  • OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
  • Camera:
    • Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • Selfie: 16 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
  • Fingerprint scanner: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 4000 mAh
  • Price: 2299 Yuan

Mahnoor Nadeem

lens

Cannoli Cafe’s Manager Says He Was Not Insulted [Video]
Read more in lens

perspective

Founders Guide: Journey to Relevance
Read more in perspective
close
>