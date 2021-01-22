Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition Launched With New Mobile Chip

In April last year, Huawei announced the Huawei 7 Nova SE, and almost 9 months after its release, the company has not announced the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G LOHAS Edition. The handset comes with similar specifications and aesthetics aside from the new Mobile platform.
Design and Display
The Nova 7 SE LOHAS Edition looks exactly like the Huawei 7 SE launched last year. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a punch hole on the top left, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the right.
Internals and Storage
Internally, the new handset is powered by an all-new Kirin 820E, which is basically a toned-down version of the Kirin 820. It is a hexa-core CPU that uses three Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and three Cortex-A55 cores that work at 1.84GHz.
The SoC is topped with 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of onboard expandable storage. On the software front, it runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS.
Cameras
On the back, the Smartphone sports a quad-sensor camera system with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 16 MP single sensor shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The smartphone packs a 4000 mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.
It is currently available for sale in China and costs 2299 Yuan ($354).
Specifications
- CPU: Hexa-core (3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC3
- Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 820E
- OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Selfie: 16 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
- Fingerprint scanner: Side-mounted
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Price: 2299 Yuan