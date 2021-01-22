Punjab Govt and British Council to Try New Techniques to Teach English

The Punjab Education Department has approved new guidelines for the training of teachers with special attention to the teaching of English language courses as per the standards of the British Council.

Punjab’s Minister for Education, Dr. Murad Raas, tweeted that the government is “introducing innovative ways to teach English language to our students and train teachers. Once all decided, will make the announcement”.

Met with British Council team regarding teacher training at QAED. We are introducing innovative ways to teach English Language to our Students and train teachers. Once all is decided, will make the announcement. pic.twitter.com/iw0f9pNZjg — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 22, 2021

He also met the representatives of the British Council at the Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED). As per the details of the meeting, its agenda included a discussion on training methods.

The provincial government is seeking innovative means to improve education in Punjab, for which a number of institutional reforms are currently in the works.

A potential partnership with the British Council will initially offer crash courses in the English language for teachers in the province. This will help teachers in imparting knowledge to students with more clarity and potentially encourage students to perform better.