Pakistani Rupee Continues to Lose Value Against Most Major Currencies

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) lost four paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank currency market on the opening day of this week after it had closed with a loss of 13 paisas on the final day of last week. It had closed at Rs. 160.79 to the USD on Monday (25 January) as compared to Rs. 160.74 on Friday.

The PKR showed a mixed bag of results against other major currencies with minimal gain against the Euro and a slight gain against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), that included but losses against the Great British Pound (GBP), the Australian Dollar (AUD), the UAE Dirham (AED), and the Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR).

On Friday, the PKR improved by two paisas against the Euro. Although it had deteriorated consecutively for three days against the Euro during the last week, the current week opened with a reversal of the trend at a slight improvement.

The PKR also posted a loss of 44 paisas against the GBP today after gaining 42 paisas against it on Friday.

Today’s movement of the PKR against the AUD involved a loss of five paisas following a gain of 32 paisas on Friday.

It gained 12 paisas against the CAD on the opening day of the week after closing last week with a gain of 48 paisas.

The PKR has gradually been posting losses against both the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR). Monday has been no different but today’s loss is negligible at one paisa against each as compared to its loss of three paisas each against both currencies on Friday.