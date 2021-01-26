Pakistan to Receive Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine in Q1

Pakistan is expected to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine within the first quarter of 2021 under the COVAX program of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Pfizer and BioNTech had an advance purchase agreement to supply 40 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the COVAX facility.

According to a statement issued last week, the vaccine will be distributed with “successful negotiation and execution of supply agreements”.

COVAX also announced that it will receive 100 million doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Its statement read: “Of these first 100 million doses, the majority are earmarked for delivery in the first quarter of the year, pending WHO Emergency Use Listing. A decision on this vaccine candidate is anticipated in the middle of February at the earliest”.

The COVAX program is a global initiative co-led by CEPI, Gavi, and WHO that will ensure “rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level”. Pakistan is among the 92 countries that qualify for the financial mechanism of the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) which guarantees its reception of the coronavirus vaccine.