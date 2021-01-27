Apple iPhone 13 to Feature Wi-Fi 6E With Faster Speeds

Apple’s iPhone 13 is still months away, but leaks and rumors have already started pouring in. Our latest leak comes from Barclays’ analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley, Tim Long, and other leakers revealing that the new iPhones will come with Wi-Fi 6E with faster connection speeds and lower latency.

According to MacRumors, Broadcom Inc., an American manufacturer of a wide range of semiconductor products, will be providing the company with Wi-Fi 6E chips for the upcoming smartphones. Since we saw Apple implementing Wi-Fi 6 in its M1 Macs, we believe this news is authentic. However, we are unsure if the same holds for the 2021 iPad Pro range.

As far as the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E are concerned, it will not only provide higher performance but also lower latency. The data rates will be faster since the device will be connected to the 6GHz band instead of the 2.4GHz or the 5GHz band. This will result in improved bandwidth, lower interference, and a reliable wireless experience.

Nevertheless, the chipsets will be useless for consumers if they don’t have an access point compatible with the same standard. Hence, the users will have to upgrade their home network to Wi-Fi 6E to benefit from the performance gains.

In other news, iPhone SE will not be launching this year. We will update this space as soon as we hear more about iPhone 13.