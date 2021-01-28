Atlas Honda to Increase Bike Prices for the Second Time in a Month

Atlas Honda is one of Pakistan’s biggest manufacturers of motorbikes that boasts the highest sales figures every month. However, it has recently developed a reputation for increasing the prices of its motorbikes at every opportunity.

ALSO READ

Honda Atlas Cars Announces a Massive Turnaround in 3rd Quarter

The Editor in Chief of the monthly, Automark Magazine, Muhammed Hanif Memon, has just revealed on his Facebook page that Atlas Honda will introduce a second price hike for its motorbikes within a month. The new prices are as follows:

Bikes Current Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.) CD-70 79,500 81,900 2400 CD-70 Dream 85,500 87,900 2400 Pridor 110,500 113,500 3000 CG-125 131,500 134,500 3000 CG-125 w/Self-Starter 159,500 162,900 3400 CB-125 F 192,500 195,900 3400 CB-150 F 247,500 250,900 3400

ALSO READ

Changan Master Motors is Trying to Curb The Menace of Own Money: CEO Changan

The last price hike had been announced on 1 January 2021, whereby the prices of the motorbikes had been increased by almost the same amount. Ironically, despite multiple price hikes, there has been no improvement in the product quality or the lineup except for a slight variation in the sticker design.

However, Honda continues to reign supreme in the market and is selling its bikes in huge numbers on a regular basis. Although relatively contemporary buyers demand a better product from Pakistan’s largest bike manufacturer, it is overshadowed by the demand of a more typical group of buyers whose main concern is to travel from one point to the next in an economical and reliable fashion.

Note that while the automaker has not confirmed this news yet, it is more than likely to be true.