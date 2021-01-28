HEC Rejects Viral Notification Regarding Online Exams

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has denied the viral notification on social media regarding the online examinations.

A fake HEC notification has been making rounds on social media suggesting that the Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, has directed the Vice-Chancellors of all public and private universities to conduct online examinations.

The notification also orders the varsities that have already started online exams to nullify them, with effect from January 28.

ایچ ای سی نے آن لائن امتحانات سے متعلق وائرل نوٹیفکیشن کی تردید کردی، سوشل میڈیا پر آن لائن امتحانات سے متعلق جعلی نوٹیفکیشن پھیلایا گیا، ہائر ایجوکیشن کمیشن #DunyaUpdates #DunyaNews pic.twitter.com/eq4Z24Io2J — Roznama DUNYA (@roznamadunya) January 28, 2021

Taking action on the viral document, the HEC clarified it did not issue any such notification.

An HEC spokesperson told the media that the Commission advised universities to “conduct exams based on their capacity and need for a fair assessment.”

The Higher Education Commission has taken note of the concerns raised by the students of some universities.

The varsities were directed to take stock of their “exam readiness,” i.e., technological readiness, managerial capacity, and the announced policy, and choose the best possible mode of assessment.