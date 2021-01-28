Education Dept Bars Staff from Being Used for “Unnecessary” COVID-19 Vaccination Duty

Punjab’s Ministry of Education has barred the school monitoring staff from carrying out vaccination and monitoring duties.

The provincial ministry’s Deputy Director Monitoring, Malik Ghulam Farid, has issued a circular directing the district education officers of all the 36 districts of the province to immediately remove the education staff from unnecessary duties, send them back to the Education Department, and deploy them for the monitoring of schools.

The provincial ministry has warned that immediate departmental action will be taken against the field monitoring officers if they do not return to their concerned departments.

Earlier, the district administration used to regularly deploy education department employees for various duties including polio vaccinations, typhoid inoculation drives, the monitoring and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) amidst the pandemic, the monitoring of prices, and control duties.

Besides this, the Education Department has demanded lists of the assistant education officers and SSAs that had been hired in 2017 in order to start the process of the regularization of all the contractual officers.