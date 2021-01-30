Demand for Coal Will Continue Rising in 2021

The demand for coal is expected to increase in 2021 corresponding to the increase in the number of coal-fired and captive power plants.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the contribution of coal to the overall energy mix in the country was 20 percent last year and is expected to rise in 2021.

The three coal-powered power plants China Hubco, Sahiwal, and Port Qasim Electric import 10-12 million tonnes of coal per annum, sources revealed. These figures are also expected to increase as Pakistan intends to establish more coal-powered power plants in 2021.

The demand for cement also increased last year, and many cement manufacturers have indicated that it will increase even more in the coming years. This will, in turn, exceed 2020’s spike in its demand. The demand for coal in the cement sector is expected to increase by 30-40 percent in 2020, mainly due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

According to the figures from last year, a total of 9.496 million tonnes of coal was imported to Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Limited (PIBT). Approximately 55 percent of the imported coal was used by the cement industry, 20 percent by power plants, and the remaining 25 percent was used by various industries such as rubber and textile.

The demand for coal had surged more last year as compared to 2019, and subsequently, the import of coal has also increased massively, indicating that a similar pattern is to be expected in 2021.