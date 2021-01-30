vivo Ranked Among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands in 2020 By IDC

According to the latest annual data from IDC, vivo, a leading global Smartphone brand, ranked fifth in the global smartphone market in 2020 with a market share of 8.6 percent and shipments exceeding 110 million devices. With a year-over-year growth rate of over 1 percent, vivo was one of the top five smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn.

vivo currently holds the second position in the Chinese smartphone market and the third in India, while leading the market in Indonesia. With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography, and other up-and-coming technologies.

IDC data shows that the global Mobile phone market fell 5.9% year-on-year in 2020 the progress toward market recovery has been impressive and IDC believes the momentum heading into 2021 will remain strong.