Xiaomi Mi 11 is Launching Worldwide on February 8 With MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi Mi 11 saw a successful launch in China in December last year and now the phone is ready to go global. The company has confirmed that the Mi 11 will launch globally on February 8 and rumors say that Xiaomi will also unveil MIUI 12.5 on the same date.

Xiaomi Mi 11 will be launching in Spain first but other countries should get the phone on their respective Mi Stores shortly afterward. The exact price will be revealed at the launch event, but we expect it to cost around $600 since all global Mi phones have typically cost the same as their Chinese counterparts.

As mentioned earlier, MIUI 12.5 is expected to break cover at this event as well. MIUI 12.5 is a major update over MIUI 12 with performance and battery life improvements, new animations, super wallpapers, privacy features, and more. One of the biggest highlights of MIUI 12.5 is MIUI+ which allows you to run apps from your phone on your Windows computer. This is quite similar to Samsung Dex feature available on Galaxy smartphones.

Additionally, rumor has it that we will also hear more on the Mi 11 Pro at the event. The Pro sibling is expected to have the same display as the base Mi 11, but a quad-camera setup with 120x zoom capabilities, a 5,000 mAh battery with super-fast charging, Snapdragon 888, and more.

We are still yet to hear official word about the rumored Mi 11 Lite.