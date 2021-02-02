Exclusive: An Inside Look at Jazz’s State-of-the-Art Digital House Quetta

Jazz has inaugurated its state-of-the-art office, the Jazz Digital House, in Quetta. In continuation of the company’s commitment to employee wellbeing, this office aims to provide a comfortable and inspiring environment, enabling employees to be more productive and creative.

From breakout and project rooms to sit-stands and ergonomic seating, the office not only offers individuals ample space but also encourages teamwork with the place fully-equipped to cater to virtual team collaborations, a critical part of the digital workplace strategy. Moreover, this office seeks to expand Jazz’s digital footprint in Balochistan, especially in rural areas.

Speaking on this occasion, Aamir Ibrahim, Jazz CEO, said, “This Digital House is a testament to Jazz’s values and caters to the rapidly changing workplace dynamics. In line with our commitment to providing a healthy working environment, we hope that this next-generation workplace promotes continuous learning, nurtures wellness, and fosters innovation.”

Below are some pictures that provide you a glimpse of what it will be like to work at the Jazz Digital House Quetta: