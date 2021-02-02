Pakistan Post Board Approves Logistics Upgrade

The Executive Committee of the Board of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) reviewed the current status and progress of the various projects under P3A in the 6th Executive Committee of the board held in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, the board was given a briefing on the role and functions of the PPP Authority, portfolio and financing gaps to be addressed. It was informed that P3A is currently reviewing 47 projects, initially engaged with Implementation Agencies for these projects, assisting them by evaluations concept proposals, financial screening, assistance in advisory services, and feasibility studies.

CEO P3A clarified that under the progressive vision of the current Government, which has ended years of policy fragmentation, the Authority has a risk management, facilitation, and financial advisory role for Federal PPP projects and not a regulatory or executing/implementation role.

The Executive Committee accorded approval to the Project Development Fund Support for Pakistan Post’s “Up-gradation/ Revamping of Pakistan Post Logistics Business on PPP mode.”

CEO PPPA, Malik Ahmad, informed that this project would optimize current services of Pakistan Post, offer innovative products and services, and other revenue streams of supply chain and logistics management that cater to industry and corporate sector needs.

On the up-gradation of Pakistan Post, DCPC said that the better utilization of the funds allocated for the purpose is the top priority of the Government.

The board also approved the hiring of consultants for operational readiness and the hiring of consultants for financial matters of P3A. The board directed PPPA to strictly follow PPRA rules & regulations in the hiring process of the consultants.

The Executive Committee of the board meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning, Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Communications, Zafar Hasan, Secretary Finance, CEO PPPA, Maik Ahmad Khan, Member Private Sector Development, Asim Saeed, and senior officials from Government and Private agencies.