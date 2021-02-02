Polio Worker Attempts Suicide Due to Non-Payment of Salary

A polio worker climbed atop a building of the Punjab Health Department in Union Council Bangla Icha of Tehsil Rojhan and tried to end her life because of being unpaid for four months

The incident that occurred on Friday was immediately taken under control by health officials who rescued the worker and assured her that her four-month dues would be cleared, following which she descended from the rooftop.

Punjab’s Ministry of Health responded to the suicide attempt stating that they would clear all the dues of the polio workers after they open up bank accounts.

“Some of the workers are yet to open their bank accounts,” the department clarified.

In other news, over 40 million children were recently vaccinated during the polio immunization campaign across the country, and over 30 million of them were also administered Vitamin A drops.

The Director-General Health, Dr. Safdar, said that 287,000 polio workers had participated in the immunization campaign and that their performance had been extraordinary.