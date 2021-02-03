Ed-Tech Will be a Core Pillar of Pakistan Education Policy 2021: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training has said that Ed-Tech will be a core pillar of Pakistan Education Policy 2021.

We shall use Ed-Tech to make learning holistic, enjoyable, and integrated and to create an ecosystem in education that will make students well learned and productive; said the minister while presiding over a virtual meeting with Ed-Tech Industry owners.

The meeting was aimed to discuss Pakistan Education Policy 2021 and the use of technology in it. Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that education’s future lies in technology and Ed-Tech encourages innovation in the learning process. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is going to launch a project of $ 200 million with the collaboration of the World Bank for online content development and it will help to develop Pakistan Ed-Tech Industry too, he added.

We are incorporating computer education from class 6 to 8 in the National education policy, said the minister. The ministry is focusing on online content development & services and USF has been asked to enhance internet connectivity and coverage across the country. The ministry will also take the initiative to train the teachers to adapt these latest learning technologies and methodologies.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that a reassessment study will also be conducted by the ministry to gauge the distinction before and after the technological intervention in education. Mahmood remarked that they will try to address the challenges of out of school children, equity, learning poverty through ed-tech solutions. It is a time to bring classrooms in our homes, said Shafqat Mahmood.