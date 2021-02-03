Parliamentary Committee Refuses to Approve Budget Demands by PTDC

The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met under the Chairpersonship of Member National Assembly (MNA), Kishwer Zehra, in Islamabad today.

The Committee, after thorough discussion, decided to again take up the Public Sector Development Program proposals (PSDP) of Cabinet Division for the year 2021-22 for discussion in its meeting scheduled to be held on February 18, 2021.

The Committee was apprised that the Cabinet Division had demanded Rs. 25,748.394 for four projects to be carried out during the next financial year.

ALSO READ

Standing Committee on Power Directs PESCO to Counter Power Theft

Giving the breakup of the projects, the Special Secretary Cabinet Division informed that allocation had been demanded for one project of Cabinet Division’s 6-Aviation Squadron and two projects for Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) besides bulk allocation for projects under SDGs Achievement Scheme.

The Committee was not satisfied with the justification submitted by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in respect of PSDP demand for the facilitation of Tourism in the Islamabad project and construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahat.

Therefore, the Committee directed for a comprehensive briefing on two projects of PTDC in its next meeting.

The Committee also directed the officials concerned to carry out a detailed assessment of their PSDP demands, get them approved from the relevant forums, and submit it before the Committee for discussion.

The members of the Committee were critical of the performance of PTDC. They said that PTDC had failed to develop the tourism sector of Pakistan, and the PSDP demands were extravagant, considering the present financial state of the country.

The Committee expressed its displeasure on the state of affairs in the Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP). The Members pointed out that the PCP in general and PCP Press Karachi were subjected to mismanagement, and employees were being deprived of residential accommodation.

ALSO READ

Oversight Committee Reviews Federal Funded PSDP Projects in Balochistan

The Committee decided to discuss the issue in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, along with MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Tahir Sadiq, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Raza Rabani Khar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, and Mohsin Dawar. Special Secretary Cabinet and other officers of concerned departments also attended the meeting.