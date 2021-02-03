Fawad Chaudhry Announces Pakistan’s Biggest Scholarship for Matric to PhD

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, announced the “biggest scholarship in Pakistan” on Wednesday, for which the government will offer financial aid to high achieving students from matriculation to Ph.D.

The minister declared that the ten Matriculation toppers and the ten Intermediate toppers of each district will each be awarded Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 12,000 per month respectively under this scholarship.

“After 15 years, we have completed the boards of various agencies of the ministry,” he stated.

Minister Chaudhry also announced that the manufacturing of dialysis machines and similar healthcare devices will commence in Pakistan very soon.

“Bringing an electronic vehicle is a great achievement for us,” he added.

In other news, the minister termed 2021 as a “game-changer” for ‘Made in Pakistan’ medical machinery and equipment in the healthcare sector, and revealed that two of the biggest brands in the world are interested in establishing factories in the country.