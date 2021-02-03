Sindh Changes SSC and HSSC Exam Pattern, Reduces Duration

In a significant development, the Government of Sindh has reduced the duration of the SSC and HSSC examinations from three hours to two hours for the academic year 2020-21.

Addressing a press conference outside the Provincial Assembly on Tuesday, the provincial Minister for Education, Saeed Ghani, announced that the duration of the examinations has been reduced because of the pandemic, and that the patterns of the examinations have also been changed accordingly.

“Half of the question paper will be based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while the rest of it will comprise subjective questions – 30 percent long questions and 20 percent short questions,” he said, adding that model question papers according to the new pattern will be issued soon.

The minister also announced the revised schedule for the examinations, saying that the SSC examinations will be conducted from 1 July to 15 July and the intermediate examinations will be held between 28 July and 16 August.

In response to a question about coronavirus tests in public education institutes, Ghani stated that the tests of 7,000 college teachers had conducted, of which 233 were positive and the results of 1,506 tests are awaited.

He also took a jibe at the federal government and criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan over the ‘mistreatment’ of the people of Sindh.