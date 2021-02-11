Govt Notifies Increase in Salaries of Protesting Employees

The federal government approved a 25 percent increase in salaries of protesting employees from grades 1-19 on an ad-hoc basis.

A notification has been issued by the ministry of finance in this regard.

In accordance with the agreement reached between the Special Committee constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan comprising Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and representatives of the Federal Government Employees, the Finance Division has agreed to the following, in principle: –

Disparity Reduction Allowance @ 25% of the basic pay of BPS-2017 shall be allowed to those civil employees in BPS (1-19) of the Federal Government (including employees of Federal Secretariat and attached departments) who have never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100% of the basic pay (whether frozen or not) or performance allowance w.e.f. 01 March, 2021.

The posts BPS (1-16) or equivalent will be upgraded on the pattern of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa w.e.f. 01 March, 2021.

The grant of time-scale will also be considered for adoption on the same pattern in the next budget

Adhoc Relief will also be considered to be made part of the basic salary w.e.f. July, 2021.

The provinces will be recommended for adoption of above from their own resources.

A summary to the effect is being placed before the Cabinet for requisite approval. In an earlier development, the government assured increase in salaries up to 20pc to the employees.