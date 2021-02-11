OnePlus Comes Up With A Selfie Camera Solution Without A Notch or Punch-Hole

Smartphone manufacturers have been trying to minimize display bezels to maximize screen sizes for a couple of years and OnePlus may have found a new way to do so. While other companies are looking at smaller punch holes or under-display cameras, OnePlus appears to be working on a tiny selfie camera tucked in a small top bezel.

As always, the design patent was first spotted by LetsGoDigital, and renders for the design are based on the upcoming OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. OnePlus originally filed this patent back in 2020, but it was only approved and published last week.

As shown in the patent, the Smartphone has a tiny selfie camera tucked in the small top bezel. This should allow OnePlus to make phones without punch-holes or notches, a design that does not have a lot of fans.

The patent’s paperwork also details how this selfie camera solution is cheaper than having to dig a hole in the display panel. This would make it a much better solution than punch-holes or notches since production costs will be low, while the yield and reliability will be high.

As of now, it is unclear whether OnePlus is working on an actual smartphone with this design as this is only a patent. However, out of all the patents we have seen before, this one features one of the most practical solutions, so there is a high chance that we will get to see it.