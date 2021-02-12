Players From Category C Countries to Participate in PSL 2021 Despite Travel Ban

At the request of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in consultation with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), has allowed players from countries in Category C to come to Pakistan for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the official notification, a total of 29 players from Category-C countries have been allowed to come to Pakistan for PSL 2021.

The United Kingdom and South Africa are included in Category C as both countries continue to battle with mutated strains of Coronavirus.

While speaking with a media outlet, Director Air Transport CAA, Irfan Sabir, said that all players will be tested for Coronavirus and will be required to quarantine upon arrival as per PCB’s safety protocols.

Note that NCOC had banned international travelers from countries in Category C from entering Pakistan due to the terrible Coronavirus situation in these countries. Travelers from Category C countries are only allowed to enter Pakistan with special permission from NCOC.

PSL 2021 is set to start on 20 February as Quetta Gladiators will take on defending champions, Karachi Kings, in the opening match at National Stadium Karachi.