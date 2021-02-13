Apple Watch Reaches 100 Million Users

Research firm Above Avalon has shared a comprehensive Apple Watch analysis which shows that Apple has managed to ship 100 million smartwatches to customers worldwide. However, this makes only 10% of the total active iPhone users, which is currently around 1 billion.

However, these stats are not bad at all considering how the Apple Watch was only launched in 2015 and is currently one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market as of yet. Further, 2020 has been a great year for Apple Watch, raking over 30 million sales in just one year which is more than 2015, 2016, and 2017 combined.

The US was the most favorable market for the company since that is where the wearable was first launched. According to Above Avalon’s report, nearly 35% of the Apple Watch users paired their iPhones with the smart wearable.

On the other hand, however, the watch still has plenty of room to grow in the international market. The wearable ranks fourth among Apple’s best selling products, trailing after the iPhone, iPad, and MacBooks. However, according to the analysts’ estimations, these stats will likely be displaced as soon as 2022 comes around.

The stats are also expected to shift a little more once the global pandemic settles down.

Source: Above Avalon