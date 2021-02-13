Here’s How Senior Citizens Can Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has outlined the registration process for the coronavirus vaccination program of people aged 65 and above.

Senior citizens can register themselves for the vaccination by either sending their CNIC numbers to the UAN 1166 via SMS or by visiting the National Immunization Management System’s (NIMS) website nims.nadra.gov.pk. The vaccination center will send the registering citizen a PIN code after verifying their age.

If the designated vaccine center is located outside the tehsil of a senior citizen, they can get it changed by either visiting the NIMS web portal or by calling the 1166 helpline within five days of their receipt of the first SMS.

Once the vaccine is available at the designated center, an SMS will be sent to the registered citizen detailing their appointment date and time for the administration of the vaccine.

The notified citizen must visit their designated vaccination center with their allotted PIN code and original CNIC to get inoculated. Their details will be verified by the vaccination center staff, and upon successful verification, the citizen will be vaccinated.

Following this, the vaccination staff will record the vaccinated citizen’s details with the NIMS and the citizen will receive a message of confirmation.

Note that the vaccinated citizen must stay at the center for half an hour after being vaccinated for post-inoculation monitoring.