KP Healthcare Workers Can Book Early Appointments to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

The health authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have made it easier for their frontline healthcare workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by contacting the call centers for early appointments instead of waiting for an official SMS.

The workers can call UAN 1166, send their national identity card (NIC) number, and receive the details of their vaccination dates and centers.

However, the health department is concerned about the lackadaisical response of the workers to the vaccination. The target of the health authorities is to vaccinate 64,000 frontline healthcare workers, but so far less than 25 percent of the target has been achieved.

ALSO READ

Players From Category C Countries to Participate in PSL 2021 Despite Travel Ban

A team from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) visited the medical teaching institutions in KP to improve the vaccination process and to ensure that 30,000 registered workers are inoculated in the first phase.

According to the officials, it is necessary that the doctors and medical staff are on board during the vaccination campaign to dispel the fears of the recipients for the vaccines and to motivate the frontline health care workers who are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus to prevent it by getting the vaccine.

ALSO READ

Make Kids’ Return to School Safe amid Covid-19 Pandemic

“The medical superintendents of hospitals are able to ensure rapid vaccination as they are immediate bosses of the staff. At present, there is no plan to increase the number of centers, but like Sindh, the responsibility should be entrusted to the local administration in the respective hospitals,” an official said.