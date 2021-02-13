Karachi Police Arrests Beggars for Drugging Children to Collect Alms

The police in Gabol Town, Karachi, have arrested two women for allegedly intoxicating minors and using them as beggars.

The women, namely Samina and Poonam, had been arrested upon suspicions, and it was revealed during the course of the investigation that they had drugged the children with them — a 3-month-old girl and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt Sends 220 Beggars to Child Protection & Welfare Bureau for Rehab

The interrogation allowed the police to get confessions from the suspects who had also revealed that they had taken the infants from their neighbors.

The police have charged Samina and Poonam according to the Beggary Act, and are looking for the parents of the two children.

This development came after three departments in Karachi had launched an operation against the begging mafia in the city.

ALSO READ

Parliamentary Committee Expresses Concern Over High Textile Tariffs

Earlier, the Islamabad Police had apprehended a gang of professional beggars and arrested their handler who was involved in transporting beggars from Mandra to Islamabad for begging.

The menace of beggary must be eradicated from society but requires understanding the psycho-social factors that have created the conditions for the normalization of this act.