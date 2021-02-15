AGP Refutes Chughtai Lab’s Claims of Importing Sputnik V Vaccine

AGP Limited, a Karachi-based pharmaceutical firm, has categorically denied media reports which claimed that Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, will be available through Chughtai Laboratory, one of Pakistan’s leading laboratories.

According to the official statement, AGP has not signed a supply agreement with any hospital or laboratory for the supply of Sputnik V vaccine

Being the exclusive distributor of Sputnik V vaccine, AGP will only sign a supply agreement with any hospital or laboratory after completing legal requirements, read the AGP statement.

Earlier this month, it was reported that AGP Limited was set to import Sputnik V to Pakistan after receiving relevant regulatory approvals.

CEO and Managing Director Nusrat Munshi had said that AGP will ensure the availability of a sufficient supply of Sputnik V vaccine on an emergency basis to augment the government’s effort in vaccinating the masses.

Director Chughtai Lab, Dr. Omar Chughtai, had claimed that the first shipment of Sputnik-V vaccine will reach Pakistan within the next week or two.

At @ChughtaiLab we are expecting our first shipment of the #COVID vaccine insha Allah within the next 1-2 weeks. The Sputnik V vaccine has been shown to be 91.6 % effective. Already authorized for use in Pakistan. Working on appointment setting system. More details soon. pic.twitter.com/2kJUzgKvne — Dr Omar Chughtai (@OmarChughtai) February 13, 2021

Last month, DRAP had granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the Russian vaccine.

In August last year, Russia had registered the world’s first effective Coronavirus vaccine prepared by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RFID).

RFID had claimed that Sputnik V offered 92% protection against the SARS-COV-2, the Coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Sputnik V is administered in two shots 21 days apart. Its liquid form must be kept at -18°C while a freeze-dried version can be stored at normal fridge temperatures of 2-8°C.