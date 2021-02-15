CDWP Approves 2 Projects Worth Rs. 5 Billion, Recommends 3 Projects Worth Rs. 53.50 Billion to ECNEC

A CDWP meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, cleared two development projects, with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 5 billion and recommended three projects worth Rs. 53.50 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conferences.

Projects related to Agriculture & Food, Governance, Transport & Communications were presented in the meeting.

A project related to Agriculture and Food was presented in the meeting, namely “Gwadar-Lesbella Livelihood Support Project Phase-II,” worth Rs. 12328.549 million. The meeting referred the project to ECNEC for further approval. This project will have a holistic poverty graduation approach covering all 0-40 households. Secondly, it will revamp the large footprint and assured participation of all 0-40 hhs as members. Thirdly, a comprehensive three-pronged fisheries value chain development will be pursued combining; value chain development package, infrastructure up-gradation, and supportive policy and regulators.

The meeting approved a project related to Governance, titled “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (UNDP Assisted)-1 Revised,” worth Rs. 700.268 million.

The main objective of the project is mainstreaming SDGs in local development plans and strategies delineating the resource requirements, strengthening institutional coordination, reporting and monitoring mechanism for SDGs, financing for SDGs, and supporting integrated and innovative approaches to accelerate progress on SDGs.

Three projects related to Transport and Communications were presented in the meeting. First project presented in the meeting, namely “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Rehabilitation Project under PKHA portfolio,” worth Rs. 28155.972 million, was recommended to ECNEC. The revised PC-1 of the project envisages the rehabilitation of 274 km of the existing provincial highway network of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The revised PC-1 also includes the construction of bridges, culverts, drainage, erosion, and ancillary works, along with ailed facilities.

A second project, “Up-gradation of Road from RCC Konodas Bridge to Naltar Airforce Base Camp via Nomal,” revised costing Rs. 4286.424 million was approved. Another project of T&C, namely “Feasibility study and Dualization of Mardan Swabi Road,” worth Rs. 13024.42 million, was recommended to ECNEC for further approval.