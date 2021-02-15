Prime Minister Rejects OGRA Recommendation for a Hike in Petrol Prices

Posted 41 mins ago by Hamza Zafar

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) recommendation of a hike in petroleum prices today.

OGRA had recently forwarded a summary to the premier, seeking an increase of Rs. 14.07 per liter in the price of petrol and an Rs. 13.61 per liter hike in the price of high-speed diesel.

The summary also sought an increase of Rs. 10.79 per liter in the price of kerosene oil.

The Finance Ministry stated that the price of petrol would remain unchanged at Rs. 111.90 per liter while high-speed diesel will remain Rs. 116.07 per liter. The Ministry also informed that the price of kerosene and light diesel would also remain unchanged. The Ministry has also stated that the prices will remain unchanged the same for the month.

As per reports, the hiked prices were expected to be in effect from 15 February 2021.

Hamza Zafar

